Starry Lee Wai-king, leader of Hong Kong’s largest political party, has succeeded veteran politician Tam Yiu-chung to become the city’s sole member of the national legislature’s apex body. Lee, 48, became the youngest Hong Kong member yet to join the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, after being elected by 2,901 delegates on Saturday during the annual parliamentary meetings in Beijing, while 35 people voted against her, and three voted to abstain. The accountant-turned-lawmaker, who heads the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, was a newcomer to the NPC this year. She has served on the nation’s top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), for the past 10 years. The nation’s top legislative body has a long tradition of picking a veteran Hong Kong politician to serve as the city’s representative. Previous Hong Kong representatives included Henry Fok Ying-tung, Tsang Hin-chi and Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai, the city’s first Legislative Council president after the handover from British rule. Party leaders front runners to represent Hong Kong on China’s top legislative body Tam, 73, announced last December that he would step down. Apart from his departure, Tung Chee-wah, Hong Kong’s first chief executive after the 1997 handover from British to Chinese rule, also left his post as CPPCC vice-chairman. It leaves former city leader Leung Chun-ying as the city’s only member of the advisory body serving at that level. More to follow...