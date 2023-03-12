Hong Kong’s leader has pledged to gain more policy support from Beijing as he leads the largest official delegation in recent years to the capital to meet mainland Chinese officials during a week-long trip. Ahead of his departure, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Sunday said he was leading eight bureau chiefs, more than half of the total 15, to meet officials overseeing various policies. “This reflects that we attach great importance to seizing every chance to strive for more policy support for Hong Kong from different ministerial departments and institutions after the border reopening,” he said, referring to the return of cross-border travel between the city and the mainland earlier this year. The eight policy heads from the city oversee financial services, commerce and economic development, education, innovation and technology, health, constitutional and mainland affairs, security, and culture, sports and tourism. Lee earlier attended the opening of the country’s top legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC), as part the annual “two sessions” meetings which also includes the nation’s leading political advisory body. Speaking to the press at the Hong Kong International Airport, Lee said he would first attend the closing ceremony of the NPC on Monday morning before meeting with mainland ministerial officials. Hong Kong leader heading back to Beijing to discuss integrating economy According to a government statement on Friday, one of the aims of the meeting was to promote Hong Kong’s active integration into national development and create a strong impetus for growth. This year’s annual political gatherings saw a once-every-five-years leadership transition, with Chinese President Xi Jinping securing an unprecedented third term in power and his long-time aide Li Qiang being confirmed as premier. City leaders typically meet mainland officials while staying in Beijing for the gatherings, but the size of this year’s delegation is larger than previous years. Beijing official tells Hong Kong leader to ‘nip’ national security risks in the bud Last year, Lee’s predecessor Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor did not attend the meetings as Hong Kong faced its fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, which peaked in March that year. Separately, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Sunday praised Xi’s leadership over the past decade, saying the country had “successfully overcome a range of political and economic challenges, and its fight against the Covid-19 epidemic”. He added Hong Kong would “concentrate its energy and resources on developing the economy without distractions” as the city’s “patriots-only” political order was more consolidated. “At a time when massive changes unseen in a century are constantly evolving, we must maintain the innovation momentum, and vibrant development of Hong Kong’s financial markets,” he wrote on his official blog. “We must also attach great importance to ensure overall security.”