Hong Kong’s ice hockey association has blamed the top local sports federation for providing a problematic hyperlink to download the country’s national anthem, with the accusation coming to light amid the prospect of sanctions over the latest mix-up last month. The association broke its silence on Monday by releasing a statement signed by Annie Kwan Yuen-yee, leader of the Hong Kong team taking part in the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship Division III. But it did not address why the organiser was not given a hard copy of “ March of the Volunteers” instead. The latest blunder occurred at a February 28 match after the Hong Kong team beat Iran at the tournament hosted in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Instead of the national anthem, a song linked to the anti-government protests in 2019 was played. The ceremony was halted after Hong Kong’s athletes made a “T” shape with their arms. The correct anthem was played later. A preliminary finding issued last Friday by the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, found the ice hockey association failed to pass a hard copy of the national anthem to the organisers. Kwan argued that her association had emailed links to the national anthem, flags and related laws to the International Ice Hockey Federation in December. The email was also forwarded to organisers in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which a local staff member “confirmed” upon the team’s arrival in the host country on February 25 in a WhatsApp message. Hong Kong sports minister to ‘get tough’ if rule breaches led to hockey anthem blunder Kwan also attached a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation in the statement, which said the team had asked to “listen to our [Hong Kong] national anthem” during the first meet-up at the rink. She said “the organiser did not offer such assistance” in the end. “The association chose to use the link provided by the sports federation for the organiser to download the anthem, but the organiser said it had failed to download it,” Kwan said. “Yet, without contacting the ice hockey association, they downloaded a song on their own from the internet, resulting in the mistake.” Kwan also argued the link provided by the sports federation for the “official recording” of the anthem leads to a mainland government website written in Chinese. A change of language by clicking the “EN” icon on the top-right corner of the page would bring users to the homepage of the State Council instead of an English version of the page. Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association could face sanctions over anthem fiasco A check by the Post drew similar results as Kwan mentioned, and while the State Council’s website includes an English page on the national anthem, it was not cross-linked to the Chinese version of the anthem content page. Kwan maintained that she had a hard copy of the national anthem, but there was no mention of any attempt to pass this hard copy to the tournament organiser in her public statement. She said she planned to elaborate when she returned to Hong Kong after the team competed in another tournament in South Africa. Anger after Hong Kong protest song played at ice hockey competition The city’s sports federation on Friday said the ice hockey team leader could have made a “more robust request” to check the national anthem, and the association was “clearly not in compliance with the requirements”. The ice hockey association now faces the possibility of sanctions, which include a suspension of membership from the federation and loss of government funding. Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung also said on Sunday that the government would “adopt a tough stance and handle it in a tough way” if the association was found to have failed to follow the protocol.