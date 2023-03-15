A changing of the guard in mainland China’s corridors of power in favour of younger delegates and officials with closer ties to Hong Kong has underlined Beijing’s commitment to the city’s development, political analysts said after the annual “ two sessions ” parliamentary gatherings concluded. Seasoned observers said one notable change was the leadership overseeing Hong Kong and Macau affairs after Ding Xuexiang, 60, succeeded Han Zheng as executive vice-premier. Ding is widely tipped to also take over the oversight role for the two special administrative regions as Han used to head the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, a top body of the Chinese Communist Party. Ding, the sixth-highest official in the Politburo Standing Committee, the country’s top decision-making body, has had close links with Hong Kong, including participation in meetings when the city’s leaders delivered their annual work reports, as well as accompanying President Xi Jinping on visits to Hong Kong. “As the executive vice-premier, the first among four vice-premiers, Ding will be better able to coordinate and mobilise ministries to uphold the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and guide the city to move forward,” Professor Lau Siu-kai, a consultant at the semi-official Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said. Political commentator Johnny Lau Yui-siu said Ding was “good at implementing what has been ordered” and that he had “gained a high degree of trust” from Xi. The appointment of Peng Qinghua, a former Beijing envoy to Hong Kong, as a deputy chairman of the national legislature last Friday was another significant personnel change. Peng’s promotion to the National People’s Congress (NPC) was the first time that a former director of the liaison office in Hong Kong won a promotion to state leader status. Xi stresses Hong Kong’s role in nation, importance of ‘one country, two systems’ Lau Siu-kai said he believed Peng’s experience in Hong Kong had little to do with his latest promotion, but suggested his attachment to the city could bring developmental benefits. “He is amiable and willing to help Hong Kong. Thus having him serving on the apex body of the national legislature will definitely do Hong Kong good,” he explained. Wong Yuk-shan, a former Hong Kong NPC delegate, said Peng “cares very much” about the city. He added Peng had continued to send greetings to him and others even after he left the liaison office. Peng set up departments in the liaison office to unite different fronts in the city, including a bigger emphasis on youth work, over his nine years in Hong Kong, which included a stint as director from 2009 to 2012. The 65-year-old often described his feelings for Hong Kong in one sentence: “Nine years of ups and downs fosters a lifelong attachment”. Peng later served as party chief of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region from 2012 to 2018 and was the party boss for Sichuan province from 2018 to 2022. The once-in-five-years reshuffle saw departures as well, as the city’s former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, 85, stepped down as a vice-chairman of the country’s top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). His place, however, was not filled by another city heavyweight, which left the third chief executive Leung Chun-ying, 68, as the only member from Hong Kong among 23 to serve as a vice-chairman of the CPPCC. China’s No 3 official tells Hong Kong delegates to ‘innovate’ when problem solving Leung revealed on his Facebook page just after the two sessions closing ceremony that he would visit several mainland cities in the next few weeks, including Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing. “I will spend less time in Hong Kong. The city boasts of its export-oriented economy, so Hong Kong people should be active in going out to learn and seize development opportunities. Empty talk does not work any more,” Leung wrote. Political scientist James Sung Lap-kung, of the Hong Kong Progress and Perfection Research Institute, said Leung’s role in the CPPCC was set with high expectations from the central government. “Politburo member Wang Huning, the new CPPCC chairman, will rely more on Leung when dealing with Hong Kong problems. Leung’s opinion could be directly reflected in the party’s top level.” Crucial ‘two sessions’ to underline key Hong Kong role in way forward One level down, the standing committee of the CPPCC also saw nine new Hong Kong faces, including billionaire businesswoman Pansy Ho Chiu-king, 60, the daughter of the late Stanley Ho Hung-sun , the “King of Gambling”. But one departure raised eyebrows as property tycoon Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, 58, the son of Hong Kong’s wealthiest man Li Ka-shing, stepped down as a member and remained only as a delegate to the CPPCC after serving on the body for 20 years. “Such a move had not been seen in the last few terms,” Johnny Lau said. He added that it was common practice that people who stepped down from the standing committee would withdraw from the advisory body altogether. Another major development at the delegate level was when the city’s sole member on the NPC Standing Committee, the country’s top legislative body, changed from veteran politician Tam Yiu-chung, 73, to Starry Lee Wai-king, who is 25 years younger. The 48-year-old Lee, also the chairwoman of Hong Kong’s largest political party, is the youngest Hong Kong member to have served in the role. Tam told the Post that he was “happy” as it was his own decision to step down after he had served for five years and said he was pleased by Lee’s appointment. “She has been working in local districts and the city’s legislature for a total of 20 years, which made her a very qualified person to bridge Hong Kong and the mainland,” Tam said. What the Hong Kong links of China’s top leadership team mean for city Veteran politician Maria Tam Wai-chu, 77, was asked on Tuesday whether she would also soon step down from her post of vice-chairwoman of the Basic Law Committee as the new round of five-year appointments will come in June. “There is a wealth of talent in Hong Kong. Young and promising talent should take my seat,” Tam said. She has been a member of the committee since 1997 and was promoted to vice-chairwoman in 2018 when the city’s former justice minister Elsie Leung Oi-sie stepped down. The 12-member Basic Law Committee was set up to offer advice to the NPC Standing Committee on the amendment and interpretation of Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.