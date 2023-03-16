China’s foreign ministry will “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, safety and development interests” as it guides diplomatic work related to Hong Kong, a state official has vowed in a meeting with the city’s leader. Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Thursday made the pledge in a closed-door session with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, following the former’s elevation to the post of state councillor, a high-ranking position within the State Council. Qin’s remarks came against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, with Hong Kong caught in China’s souring relations with the United States and the West. “Guided by President Xi Jinping’s thoughts on diplomacy, we will continue to support, guide and assist Hong Kong in diplomatic work related to the city,” Qin said, according to a statement released by the ministry on Thursday. “[We will also] resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as promote Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability.” Qin also underscored the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ support for the Hong Kong administration and full implementation of the “one country, two systems” governing principle. China’s Qin Gang urges Asia to go for growth, not power games Previously China’s ambassador to the US from July 2021, Qin was named foreign minister last December, succeeding Wang Yi, who was promoted in 2022 to the Politburo – the power centre of the ruling Communist Party. Lee, who is currently in the capital for a week-long visit, also expressed gratitude for the ministry’s long-term support for his government, especially in counter-intervention, the safeguarding of one country, two systems, and the promotion of the city’s foreign exchanges and cooperation. He also said he would look for more guidance and support from the ministry over the city’s external affairs. Hong Kong security secretary Chris Tang Pik-keung and mainland affairs chief Erick Tsang Kwok-wai also attended the exchange at the ministry’s office in Beijing. Lee visited the education ministry earlier and will return to Hong Kong on Saturday.