Beijing’s ministerial-level top office overseeing Hong Kong affairs will report directly to the Communist Party’s leadership arm in a de facto promotion for the body, announced days after China concluded its annual meetings of the legislature and political advisory body. The move, which confirms an earlier Post report, will mean the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) will answer to the party’s Central Committee instead of the State Council, according to an institutional reform proposal released on Thursday. The shuffle is also considered an elevation of the office’s status since most decision-making power rests in the hands of the party organs, with Xi Jinping sitting at the heart of the committee as its general secretary. Xi was recently officially endorsed as president for an unprecedented third term. Beijing official for Hong Kong affairs urges city delegates to be ‘more proactive’ As part of the “Party and State Institutional Reform Plan”, the move was approved during the committee’s second plenary session last month and later submitted to the country’s top legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC). Before the announcement, Beijing’s top envoy in the city, Zheng Yanxiong, was the most senior official to have hinted at the institutional change, when the liaison office released a speech of him during a meeting with local deputies last week at the “two sessions” annual meetings. “Practice has proved and will continue to prove that reforms of the leadership system for Hong Kong and Macau are necessary to adapt to changes, so as to ensure the party’s strong leadership in work related to the ‘one country, two systems’,” he said. “[The change] is to ensure that the practice of one country, two systems will proceed steadily and in the right direction.” Beijing’s top Hong Kong office to report directly to Communist Party leaders The HKMAO is the secretariat office of the powerful Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs – the party’s top body in charge of the special administrative regions’ affairs, which directly reports to the Politburo. The office is headed by 70-year-old Xia Baolong, who began his political career in the Communist Youth League. According to Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, who met the senior official in Beijing during the two sessions, Xia had said central authorities “recognised” the work of the local government, especially in developing the economy and pursuing unity in society. Political commentators earlier said they regarded the proposed shift in the HKMAO’s reporting line as a means of clarifying the chain of command among mainland agencies involved in Hong Kong affairs. They pointed to a similar move in 2018, when the ministerial-level State Administration for Religious Affairs was reformed and placed under the direct control of the United Front Work Department, an organ of the Central Committee.