A proposed legal amendment giving Hong Kong’s leader final say on the role of foreign lawyers in national security cases will not be retrospective, the city’s justice minister has said in the first official clarification on the potential reach of the new rule. But Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok on Friday did not rule out resorting to other means to block previous applications, making an apparent reference to Timothy Owen, the British barrister hired by jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying for his collusion case last year that sparked the legal changes in question. At a Legislative Council panel meeting, the Hong Kong Bar Association also took the chance to demand more clarity on the landmark amendments from the government, urging it to clearly define the scope of national security cases to protect public interests and the rights of defendants. The Department of Justice proposed a series of amendments to the Legal Practitioners Ordinance last month which will require courts to obtain the chief executive’s approval before a foreign lawyer is allowed to take on a national security case. The city leader can deny permission if the counsel’s participation is deemed “contrary to the interests of national security”. Lam confirmed for the first time during the meeting that the proposed changes would not be retrospective, but hinted that previous applications such as Owen’s could still be barred. “We cannot rule out the possibility that some previous applications involved national security. I believe that there would be other ways to handle them. But that has nothing to do with the amendments,” he said. Some lawmakers previously pointed to existing administrative mechanisms, arguing that immigration authorities could deny Owen entry into the city. Overseas lawyers could be ‘banned from Hong Kong security trials within 6 months’ Earlier this month, the Department of Justice introduced two new requirements on top of the amendments first proposed in February for a foreign counsel to take up a national security case. Under the latest plan, an overseas lawyer would first need to obtain a “Notice of Permission to Proceed” issued by the city leader before filing an ad hoc permission to the city’s court. The court should then seek a certificate from the chief executive before granting a foreign lawyer such admission, and these decisions would also be subject to a review mechanism led by the city leader. Lam on Friday said the new review mechanism was to allow the court and the justice secretary to seek reviews on the certification from the chief executive or grant ad hoc admission in light of any changes in circumstances. He also said both rounds of the chief executive’s decisions were final and not subject to any legal challenges, including judicial reviews. Hong Kong ‘should impose blanket ban’ on foreign lawyers taking on security cases Lam added that when the chief executive considered applications, he or she should determine if there were national security elements tied to a case, as well as in the said lawyer’s involvement. He did not elaborate on the time limit for the city leader to make a decision. He added his department would also offer legal advice to the chief executive during the decision-making process if needed, but noted there would be “firewalls” to avoid conflicts of interest. “We will also hire external barristers to join in giving legal advice to the chief executive,” Lam said. Can Beijing influence national security court disputes in Hong Kong after ruling? Victor Dawes, chairman of the Bar Association, welcomed the government proposal to seek a case-by-case approach when resolving the question of whether an overseas lawyer may be admitted to handle national security cases instead of imposing an outright ban. But he called on the administration to offer a more detailed definition of national security, and leave it to the court to decide whether the ad hoc admission required a review, instead of also allowing the justice minister to make the same request. “Taking into account the interests of the plaintiffs, I think it is better to leave the court to decide if a review is needed,” he said. The debate was sparked by Lai’s legal battle with the justice department over hiring Owen to defend him against the charge of colluding with foreign forces. After prosecutors initially failed to bar Owen from the case, they appealed to the top court, which sided with Lai, triggering an unprecedented request by city leader John Lee Ka-chiu for Beijing to interpret the national security law. The legal amendments were introduced on the heels of the ruling by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the nation’s top legislative body, which effectively left the decision in Hong Kong’s hands.