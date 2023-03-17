Hong Kong will consider expanding its talent visa scheme to allow graduates from more top universities in mainland China to work in the city. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, currently leading a delegation in Beijing, on Friday said his administration would renew the “Top Talent Pass Scheme” earlier than planned. The scheme offers a two-year visa to successful applicants with a bachelor’s degree from the world’s top 100 universities. “Based on the popular reactions we received in less than three months, I have already directed the relevant departments to conduct a midyear review. We will actively consider adding more elite universities to the list,” he told a group of Hong Kong students studying in Beijing at a seminar on Friday. “I believe more key mainland educational institutions will be considered.” Nine universities from the mainland, including Tsinghua University, Peking University and Fudan University, are on the current list of 100, compiled by the Labour and Welfare Bureau after considering four relevant world rankings. Other overseas universities on the list are from the United Kingdom, the United States and 24 countries and regions. Applicants do not have to secure a job before arriving in the city. Hong Kong gets China’s backing to join more national projects, pursue global talent When Lee unveiled the scheme in his maiden policy address last October amid a brain drain following more than two years of stringent Covid-19 travel restrictions, he said it would be reviewed after one year of implementation. The scheme sparked controversy last month after mainland biophysicist He Jiankui, who was involved in genetically edited babies and was jailed in China for violating medical regulations, had his application approved. His visa was later revoked and authorities adjusted the scheme to require all applicants to declare their criminal records. As of the end of last month, the government received more than 14,000 applications and approved over 9,600, with more than half of the applicants aged below 30. The Friday event, hosted by Hong Kong Alumni Association of Beijing Universities, was attended by 21 students and officials from the United Front Work Department and Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Tightened rules for Hong Kong talent visa schemes after Chinese biophysicist saga Among the seminar’s attendees was Lau To, a doctoral student in international relations at Renmin University in Beijing. He hoped more hurdles could be removed for graduates from Hong Kong looking to work on the mainland, saying they could not apply for government jobs in the capital and were usually not preferred by some small private firms that were reluctant to deal with different taxation arrangements. “Our choices on the mainland are more limited than local graduates … I might consider joining the Hong Kong government after graduation,” the 27-year-old said. Chow Dezhi, 28, who has conducted research at Tsinghua University on the bioprinting of cells, said he would pursue further studies in the United States as it was where the technology was pioneered. He said he would then return to the mainland or Hong Kong to contribute to the industry’s development. Earlier in the morning, Lee also viewed the flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square with his delegation, his first as Hong Kong’s leader. He later wrote on Facebook that he felt “very excited to see the fluttering national flag”.