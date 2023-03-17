Property tycoons, academics and prominent bankers are among the 34 members of a new high-level advisory body overseeing Hong Kong’s development as the city strives to return to normality in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic . The government on Friday announced the establishment of the “timely and crucial” Chief Executive’s Council of Advisers, chaired by city leader John Lee Ka-chiu , saying Hong Kong was seeking a comeback on the international stage after the health crisis. Among the members are CK Asset Holdings chairman and managing director Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, World International Group chairman Peter Woo Kwong-ching and Sino Group chairman Robert Ng Chee Siong. Others include John Swire & Sons (HK) chairman Guy Bradley, former Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan, who chairs Asia Financial Holdings, entertainment tycoon Allan Zeman, the “father of Lan Kwai Fong”, and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology president Nancy Ip Yuk-yu. Former MTR Corporation chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang, ex-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Bar Association Winnie Tam Wan-chi and Joseph Tsai, co-founder and executive vice-chairman of Alibaba Group , which owns the Post, were also appointed to the advisory body. In a statement, Lee welcomed the members who he said were all distinguished leaders in their fields, including world-known scholars and experts. Hong Kong leader John Lee lauds city’s global ties, return to ‘centre stage’ “They will certainly be in the best position to provide me with valuable insights and wise counsel to the benefit of the long-term strategic development of Hong Kong,” he said. He added the council, whose first term would run until June 2025, would be organised along three broad streams – economic advancement and sustainability, innovation and entrepreneurship, and regional and global collaborations. The government said it would work hard to advance Hong Kong’s economic development and prosperity, tapping into the enormous business potential in the innovation and technology sector. It would also seek further integration of the city into national development, as well as deepen regional and global collaboration.