Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu has said that more effective communication and cooperation between the city and mainland China’s authorities will pave the way for better collaboration. He made the remarks on Saturday as he wrapped up an unprecedented seven-day visit to Beijing, during which he met representatives from 11 central ministries and institutions. “Secretaries of departments and directors of bureaus will spare no effort in solving problems together with their mainland counterparts,” he said. While noting that this was the first time he led a delegation of eight directors of bureaus on an official visit to the capital, Lee said the support and attention from the central government was “a strong impetus for Hong Kong’s development”. Before returning to Hong Kong, the city leader had a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Justice He Rong. He was told that the ministry looked forward to exchanges with his administration on legal services and ways to safeguard the rule of law in the Greater Bay Area. While pledging to consolidate Hong Kong’s position as an international centre for legal and dispute resolution services in the Asia-Pacific region under the National 14th Five-Year Plan, Lee told He that his administration would fully support and cooperate with the International Organization for Mediation Preparatory Office. The office was set up in Hong Kong last month “to support the country in developing international mediation and nurturing talent in the practice of foreign-related legal affairs, to integrate into the overall national development”. Overhaul of top Hong Kong affairs office good for work on policies: John Lee Separately, the foreign ministry has invited city business representatives to join a delegation visiting Eastern European countries, including Greece, Hungary and Romania, in June to forge close ties with partners of the Belt and Road initiative, according to Judith Yu, chairwoman of Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in China. Speaking to the Post, Yu, a Hong Kong member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said the trip was a symbolic diplomatic move as these countries were expected to play an increasingly pivotal role in China’s foreign policy considerations amid tensions with the United States. China’s finance minister backs Hong Kong ‘broadening international cooperation’ Yu said city leader Lee told her, during a meeting in the capital earlier in the week, mainland affairs chief Erick Tsang Kwok-wai planned to steer a new task force to ramp up support to Hong Kong businesses operating across the border. As CEO of HKI China Land, which runs real estate projects in the mainland, she said the manpower crunch was still the biggest hurdle to growing their businesses despite the country’s opening up after the Covid-19 pandemic. “Many workers, from property management personnel to hotel workers, left Beijing in the past three years and shifted to jobs in their hometowns,” she said. “We need policy pushes to propel the return of the workforce.”