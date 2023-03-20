Retired Hong Kong Catholic leader Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun has been discharged from hospital after being admitted two months ago for breathing difficulties. In a Facebook post on Monday, Zen shared a photo showing him smiling with two plates of pie on a table, with some users commenting he had lost weight. Zen, who turned 91 after leaving the city early last month to attend the funeral of retired Pope Benedict XVI, was permitted by a court to travel while under investigation in Hong Kong for possible national security law breaches. Retired Hong Kong Catholic leader among 6 fined over defence fund for protesters “Thank you for your warm greetings and prayers,” he wrote in his latest online post, while wishing users a happy St Joseph feasting day. “We all know St Joseph is the patron of the Church in China, let us not forget to pray for his intercession to guard and protect our Church.” Hong Kong Catholic leader Joseph Zen allowed to attend ex-pope’s funeral amid probe Zen had been receiving hospital treatment for breathing difficulties since late January following a trip to the Vatican. He had earlier shown symptoms of shoulder inflammation, back pain and numbness in both hands. The cardinal was a trustee of the now-disbanded 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which aimed to provide financial support to protesters detained in the 2019 social unrest. Arrested last May, Zen was on bail pending investigation on suspicion of colluding with foreign or external forces to endanger national security. He had to surrender all his travel documents to police.