Some of the 6,000 protesters arrested but not charged during the 2019 social unrest in Hong Kong were recently told by police their cases would not be pursued further after waiting more than three years, a lawmaker who had been helping them revealed on Tuesday as he welcomed the progress. Gary Zhang Xinyu, however, also voiced concern that some protesters who had either completed their sentences or had their cases closed were denied entry to mainland China or had failed to renew home return permits when they tried to cross the border following the recent reopening after Covid-related curbs were lifted. The permit is a travel document issued by mainland authorities to Hongkongers for cross-border travel. “We have been emphasising ‘one country’ and so ordinary residents should be allowed to enter the mainland as they wish. It will also be helpful in pushing Hong Kong towards normality,” he said. “I hope the mainland authorities will consider coming up with a mechanism or a systematic review to remove those Hongkongers, who already have their records cleared, from the [denied entry] list.” Hong Kong protests: first aid volunteer jailed for 3½ years for rioting at PolyU On the more than 6,000 outstanding cases related to the 2019 anti-government protests, Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu Chak-yee earlier said investigations had entered the final stage and the force aimed to wrap them up by last month. Zhang, who had been urging police to expedite the process, said several protesters arrested for offences such as illegal assembly and misconduct in a public place had told him they were finally notified that their cases would not be pursued further over the past three weeks. “The cases, after all, have already dragged on for three or four years. Some of them also have very vague memories about what happened. We are not asking for an amnesty but at least the authorities should let these people know their fate,” he said. “I found the progress positive, but also hope police can further speed up the progress and regularly announce the latest number of cases yet to be settled.” Hong Kong protests: 20 jailed for up to 64 months over riot near PolyU in 2019 Zhang said what concerned him more was that at least 100 previously arrested protesters had been turned away by mainland immigration officials and had their home return permits confiscated. Others also experienced difficulties in renewing their permits, he added. “Most of these people have not been charged but only arrested, while some of them have already paid the legal consequences,” he said. “I have already referred more than 70 cases to the Security Bureau in batches, and am going to meet 30 more cases in the coming two weeks.” The force earlier said more than 10,200 people had been arrested in connection with the 2019 social unrest, and around 2,900 had either undergone or were undergoing judicial proceedings as of October last year. Professor Simon Young Ngai-man, associate law dean of the University of Hong Kong, said the government could have opted to prosecute only serious cases and declared a de facto amnesty for all other possible ones related to the 2019 unrest, but it had decided to look into each one thoroughly and on its own merits. While saying such an approach which necessarily resulted in delays would ensure the standards of prosecution were applied fairly and consistently, Young argued the city had reached the stage where “justice calls for finality and closure”. Number of people on remand in Hong Kong jails pending trial hits decade high “Unfortunately the episode left many, many individuals, not only those involved in the unrest, stuck in limbo, some having to regularly report for police bail, for an unusually long time,” he said. “Just as we are now all coming out of the time lost to Covid, hopefully those told their case is over will be able to put the episode behind them.” Deputy Secretary for Justice Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan told the Post it was up to police to decide whether to prosecute arrestees but stressed the Department of Justice had already offered all relevant legal opinions to the force in a timely manner. “We do not wish to see any delay regarding our part of work and we have upheld this principle well,” he said. The Post has approached the Security Bureau and police for comment.