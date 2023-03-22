A former opposition lawmaker arrested in Hong Kong by national security police for allegedly perverting the course of justice has been remanded in custody by a magistrate who held that he had violated his bail conditions ahead of a subversion trial. West Kowloon Court on Wednesday revoked the bail previously granted to Albert Ho Chun-yan after prosecutors argued he had interfered with witnesses in a separate national security case. Hong Kong ex-opposition lawmaker Albert Ho ‘arrested by national security police’ The 71-year-old former Democratic Party chairman is accused of interfering with a family member of a suspect detained in connection with the city’s largest national security prosecution. Hong Kong opposition veteran Albert Ho resigns from 3 political activist groups The case involves 47 opposition figures facing subversion charges arising from an unofficial primary election in July 2020. The trial against 16 of them is being heard by three High Court judges at West Kowloon Court. The remaining 31 defendants have either pleaded guilty or told the court they would do so when their pleas were formally taken. Ho was granted bail last August while facing a charge of inciting subversion in relation to his role as vice-chairman of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. The nine conditions previously set for Ho included cash bail of HK$700,000 (US$89, 178), surety from two personal guarantees of HK$200,000 from his daughter and younger brother’s wife, as well as reporting to Wan Chai Police Station three times a week.