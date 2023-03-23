A United States artist on Thursday said the Hong Kong government removed his artwork which flashed the names of opposition activists on a giant screen in the city centre a day after a pro-Beijing newspaper suggested the piece promoted violence. The digital artwork No Rioters, 2023 , which featured a panning surveillance camera on a black and red background and momentary flashes of activists’ information, was shown on the giant LED screen in Causeway Bay, one of the city’s busiest shopping areas. On Thursday at noon, the Post observed that the artwork was not displayed on the screen built on the wall of the SOGO Department Store. Only commercials were shown. “According to a pro-Beijing outlet, I am ‘pro-rioters’. This is correct,” the Los Angeles-based artist Patrick Amadon wrote on his Twitter account after revealing his work had been taken down. On Wednesday, pro-Beijing newspaper Wen Wei Po published an article saying the giant screen in Causeway Bay was displaying an art piece “supporting violence”, adding the installation also contained names of opposition activists. It also quoted Amadon’s earlier interview with local media in which he expressed his support towards the 2019 protests and that he had no concerns about any legal issues that might arise from his work. It is unknown if the artist is in Hong Kong. In another tweet posted on the same day, Amadon wrote, “New Twitter egg accounts DM’ing me to ask if I’m in Hong Kong … gonna not respond to that.” Art Basel: The epic public installations you shouldn’t miss around town The video is one of the digital art pieces Art Innovation Gallery is displaying for Hong Kong Art Week 2023. The headliner event is Art Basel. The Post has reached out to the gallery for comments. The name of the artwork references one of the five demands raised during the months-long anti-government movement in 2019, which began as a protest against a proposed extradition law that would have allowed the transfer of fugitives to mainland China, among other jurisdictions. On Amadon’s Twitter account, the digital artwork is a pinned post which he uploaded on March 17, attracting more than 53,400 views as of 4pm on Thursday. Another video posted features the artwork on the giant LED screen, which has been shown in the popular shopping area since Monday. ‘Hong Kong is back’: international visitors out in force for Art Basel fair “This is being displayed on a large screen in Hong Kong for a few days. Managed to sneak pro-democracy protesters’ names, ages, and purported crimes into the flashing text,” Amadon wrote, referring to Benny Tai Yiu-ting, Lee Wing-tat, Shiu Ka-chun and Raphael Wong Ho-ming whose names could be clearly seen in the video. All four had been sentenced for their roles in the Occupy movement in 2014, which saw thousands of protesters bring parts of the city to a standstill for universal suffrage ahead of the 2017 chief executive election. Lee left Hong Kong for the UK last year while Wong and Shiu served their terms in jail in 2022 and 2019 respectively. Tai is standing trial for subversion for his alleged role in an unofficial opposition primary in 2020.