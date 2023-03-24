The Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association’s “ill management” led to the most recent national anthem mix-up, the city’s sports body on Friday said, accusing the group of only “paying lip service” to guidelines designed to prevent such blunders. A report on the incident would also be submitted to the government next Monday, the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China said after a board meeting on Friday. The mix-up occurred on February 28 when organisers of the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship’s third division in Bosnia and Herzegovina played a song linked to the 2019 anti-government protests instead of “March of the Volunteers” when Hong Kong won against Iran. Hong Kong sports body, ice hockey team clash over national anthem blunder But the federation stopped short of outlining how the association would be punished for the blunder. “The incident could be definitely avoided. The Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association should bear the consequences of such ill management,” said federation chief Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, who also praised the recent contributions by the group’s athletes and team leader. The boarding meeting came a day after the sports body met the ice hockey group, which also submitted a report on the incident to the federation on Monday. The report was one of two submitted by the association, with the latest one clearing up uncertainties from the first, including whether a copy of the anthem was given to the event’s organisers or if the hosts had confirmed receiving it. Discussing the document, Olympic Committee honorary secretary general Edgar Yang Joe-tsi accused the association’s management of only “paying lip service” to guidelines . Under the guidelines issued by the federation, a team leader assigned by their respective association is required to provide event organisers with a USB drive containing a copy of the national anthem. The drive can either be obtained from a toolkit provided by the federation or the anthem can be downloaded from an official website and saved to a hard copy. Google’s anthem results for Hong Kong have improved after optimisation: Sun Dong But Yang did not elaborate on the contents of the second report or whether the association had failed to deliver a hard copy to the event’s organisers. The committee member instead urged the management of the ice hockey group to take such responsibilities seriously and avoid placing any pressure on their athletes. “We recognise the contributions made by the athletes and the team leader. The federation is in the same boat with them,” Yang added. Hong Kong sports minister to ‘get tough’ if rule breaches led to hockey anthem blunder The federation would wait for the government to study its report before taking any further steps, he said. However, Yang also stressed there was no need to amend the current guidelines from the sports body, since around 45 sports associations had managed to follow them without incident.