The first authorised rally in Hong Kong in three years kicked off under a drizzle on Sunday, with about 80 homeowners in Tseung Kwan O marching in protest against a reclamation plan. In an unprecedented move, demonstrators wore number tags around their necks and went without masks as required under police regulation. “Protect our ocean, no more reclamation at Tseung Kwan O,” residents carrying banners chanted as they marched along a cordoned-off route under close watch by about 50 officers. Police ushered marchers along the way, signalling for marshals to adjust barriers to make way for pedestrians. The rally was the first of its kind since 2020 against a government policy, coming on the heels of the lifting of all Covid-19 curbs earlier this year. Police have imposed strict conditions on the demonstration. All participants must wear easily identifiable number tags, with the force citing risks of criminals infiltrating the event and instigating illegal and violent acts. Hong Kong political group says police told members to avoid women’s rights rally With the anti-mask law – sparked by the 2019 social unrest – in place, police required participants who wanted to wear face coverings to submit proof of “reasonable excuse” to organisers in advance. There was also a 100-person quota, though more than 300 residents applied to join the rally initially. The march started at 11am after organisers distributed number tags to participants, mostly homeowners of Metro Town, a private residential development on top of the MTR station in Tiu Keng Leng, on a first-come-first-served basis at the park near Tiu Keng Leng Sports Centre. Cyrus Chan Chin-chun, one of the organisers and a member of the Concern Group For Tseung Kwan O People’s Livelihood, revealed that “about 80” of the 100 number tags were handed out. Organisers confident over Sunday protest turnout despite Hong Kong police curbs “Many were struggling with whether to come, after seeing the stringent conditions … But we had to accept it,” he said. “I hope those are just one-off conditions, we are definitely capable of holding peaceful assemblies.” The marchers – all without masks – walked from Tseung Kwan O Sports Centre to the south landing steps at the seaside. Marchers were also decrying the building of “obnoxious” facilities including refuse collection stations in the neighbourhood, which they said were contradictory environmental policies. Protester Jason Poon, a 53-year-old homeowner who works in the construction industry, argued: “If the government is determined to reduce waste with a charging scheme and recycling policies, why would they need to build another refuse collection point here? “We should not be worried [about the extra requirements] at all, because our freedom of expression and assembly should be protected by the law ... If the event goes well, could police reassess the risks and remove such conditions in future, given their concerns were unnecessary?” James Ockenden, a 49-year-old British journalist who has lived in the city for two decades, brought his three young children to the protest, saying it was important for them to experience such events. “The government is clamping down on protests now. Because you see we have to wear numbers around our chests, it’s humiliating … I really don’t want to see that.” A letter of no objection issued by police also stated organisers, including an owners’ association of Metro Town, were informed they had to ensure no acts or activities that might endanger national security were committed, including words, speech or publication with seditious intent. Hong Kong women’s rights group breaks silence over abrupt decision to cancel rally The government in January introduced a plan to build six public facilities, including a concrete plant and a refuse station on Area 132, a new patch of reclaimed land southwest of Tseung Kwan O, triggering public outcry. Earlier this month, the Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association abruptly called off a march to mark International Women’s Day. Police said after the cancellation that violent gangs had indicated they would attend the march. The League of Social Democrats, a political group from the opposition camp, had said four of its members were warned by national security police not to join the women’s rally a day before organisers called it off. According to police, from January to March 19 this year, 41 public rallies and processions were issued letters of no objection. On Sunday’s march, police also indicated the anti-mask law would be in place. Under that regulation, individuals found in breach could be jailed up to a year and fined HK$25,000 (US$3,185) for concealing their faces at public demonstrations. The law was introduced during the 2019 anti-government movement, sparked by a now-shelved extradition bill.