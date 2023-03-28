Unprecedented curbs imposed on Hong Kong’s first authorised protest in three years were “disproportionate and unnecessary” given its small scale and non-sensitive agenda, legal and policing experts have said. And they warned on Monday that continuation of the stringent rules by police could lead to self-censorship by the public and inhibit free expression. But some also defended the force’s new rules a day after dozens of people showed up for a protest against a land-reclamation plan for Tseung Kwan O on Sunday. They said police had at least made a “first step forward” and allowed the return of protests in a cautious way. The strings attached by police to the march – the first authorised protest since 2020 and which came on the heels of the lifting of the last Covid-19 restrictions – were said by Lawrence Ho Ka-ki, a policing expert, to be “unprecedented in the history of Hong Kong rallies” and also never seen in Western democracies. Participants, mostly homeowners in Tseung Kwan O, were required by police to wear numbered tags around their necks. They also had their banners and leaflets scrutinised by officers before the event and told to refrain from demands unrelated to the main theme of the protest. Organisers also had to limit the turnout to under 100 people by asking marshals to surround the crowd with a “moving cordon line”, turn away those who hoped to join midway and also ensure there were “no acts or activities that might endanger national security”. The organisers estimated the turnout at 80 people, but police said about 65 joined the protest. Eric Lai Yan-ho, a former vice-convenor of the now-disbanded Civil Human Rights Front, which used to be a major protest organiser, insisted the restrictions were “disproportionate and unnecessary”. Lai, a non-resident fellow at Georgetown University’s Centre for Asian Law in Washington, studying law and human rights, said turning away new recruits to a protest, or asking the organiser to do so, violated the Basic Law and the Bill of Rights that guaranteed freedom of assembly. 80 Hongkongers march against reclamation plan in first legal protest in 3 years “Restrictions on human rights should be permitted only if necessary and proportionate, which were not the case in Sunday’s protest,” he said. “Police have the ability to control the small crowd and they also have a duty to facilitate the procession of a rally.” A count by the Post found that the force had issued 24 “letters of no objections” to public rallies this month. But 19 carried warnings that the organisers had to ensure events were in compliance with the national security law. Most were charity events organised by schools or non-governmental organisations. The requirements laid down for Sunday’s protest were the most specific, with warnings that nothing that might endanger national security would be permitted, including words, speeches or publications that had “seditious intent”. Lai added that organisers might find it hard to “ensure compliance” because the Beijing-imposed national security law was broad and vague. Gary Fong Chi-shun, a city researcher who studied policing and who has worked at Chinese University, also casts doubt on the need for scrutiny of protest materials, especially when events were not related to sensitive topics. He predicted that, if stringent rules continued to exist, potential organisers and participants might become more self-limiting in their selection of protest demands and in the way in which they were expressed. Number tags for marchers but no masks, Hong Kong police tell protest organisers “In mainland China, authorities demonstrated more tolerance when treating mass events on issues like the environment, but less in some other livelihood issues that might be easier to trigger a public outcry,” he said. “So Hong Kong authorities have to think if this is something they really want in gauging views.” But Clement Chan Kam-wing, a member of the Independent Police Complaints Council, the force’s watchdog, defended the force. He said the limitations were “understandable” when they were designed to prevent “unexpected developments” at demonstrations. Chan highlighted that members of the council had not discussed whether to conduct on-site observations at Sunday’s protest as they “mainly focused on handling complaints”. Political commentator Lo Shiu-hing agreed, and that permission for the land-reclamation protest was “the first step forward” by the force in allowing the return of demonstrations nearly four years after anti-government disturbances erupted in 2019. “This must be done in a cautious, and gradual way, with a priority being preventing chaos,” he said. He insisted “reasonable limitations” to ensure the orderly conduct of demonstrations would also help restore Beijing’s trust in Hong Kong society.