Hong Kong’s leader has said work will proceed simultaneously on two metropolis projects as planned, and there is no need to prioritise one over the other as suggested by his top adviser. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday compared the city’s reclamation plans with Singapore, saying the scope of work required to build three artificial land masses off Lantau Island was relatively low. The ambitious reclamation bid, introduced by the city’s previous leader, is one of two mega projects on the horizon for Hong Kong, but executive councillor Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee on Monday argued it should take a back seat to the Northern Metropolis development. Lee told the media before his weekly meeting with the Executive Council, his key decision-making body: “We are not competing with ourselves only, but with the international world. We must outperform others in terms of competitiveness ... One aspect is whether we have enough land to develop economics and commerce. Hong Kong Northern Metropolis: what bold ideas will advisory panel come up with? “I hope our vision can be far-reaching and we should look at the bigger picture, rather than getting narrower and smaller.” On Monday Ip had urged the government to prioritise the Northern Metropolis project near the border with mainland China – a plan to develop land there into an international IT hub, yielding 900,000 flats for 2.5 million people. The Exco convenor suggested that while the government should continue its study on the HK$580 billion (US$78.3 billion) Lantau reclamation project, she cast doubt over the economics of it and questioned whether the city really had such a great demand for commercial land. In response, Lee on Tuesday said both mega projects – introduced by predecessor Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and mentioned in his policy address – should proceed properly, especially with the city having to boost competitiveness and outperform other rivals. He said one of the factors to succeed was to explore if Hong Kong had enough land to develop its economy, and whether office rent was sufficiently competitive. “The provision of land from these projects is not only for the coming five to 10 years, but for the next 30 or 50 years. This is important for our future benefit and competitiveness,” he added. ‘New islands allow Hong Kong to build 4th tunnel without passing urban areas’ Lee said the extra land from the two mega projects would allow residents in future to live in bigger homes, pointing out that Hongkongers on average only had about 172 sq ft of living space – a third lower than in Singapore and Shanghai, and 40 per cent less than neighbouring Shenzhen. Lantau reclamation project ‘could be self-financing’: Paul Chan He further defended the reclamation project, aimed at producing 210,000 flats to house half a million people and functioning as a third business district. Lee said the scope of reclamation was “not too much” compared with other global cities, as only 7 per cent of Hong Kong’s land came from this process, while Singapore’s figure was at 20 per cent. Lee separately said he would be heading to China’s Hainan province for the Boao Forum for Asia conference from Wednesday, to meet foreign leaders and further discuss cooperation for development amid uncertain global politics. He said he was looking forward to the trip and would seize the opportunity to “tell good Hong Kong stories”.