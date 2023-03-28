Hong Kong’s leader has warned of “appropriate actions” against top officials of sports associations over national anthem blunders, while assuring athletes they will not be penalised as long as they abide by the rules. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday stressed that playing a wrong song for the national anthem at sports events featuring Hong Kong teams was “a serious matter”. He urged internet giant Google to be responsible and take steps to ensure accurate search results for the Chinese national anthem. “The national anthem is a matter of dignity, it is a matter that deals with the emotion of our people. And the people, whose feelings will be hurt, must be taken care of,” Lee said before his weekly Executive Council meeting. The city’s leader was referring to a recent anthem mix-up last month, when a song linked to the 2019 anti-government protests was played after Hong Kong beat Iran in the Ice Hockey World Championship’s third division in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hong Kong’s players immediately made the “timeout” gesture to halt the music upon noticing the song played was not “March of the Volunteers”. Hong Kong sports minister to ‘get tough’ if rule breaches led to hockey anthem blunder The Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, which submitted a report on the incident to the government on Monday, has accused the city’s ice hockey association of “paying only lip service” to guidelines designed to prevent such blunders. Noting the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau will be meeting federation representatives to investigate the incident, Lee on Tuesday said follow-up actions would be taken. Google’s anthem results for Hong Kong have improved after optimisation: Sun Dong “My guidance [on] this is very clear: those who are in management or who are the leading officials of any sports organisations, if they haven’t done what they should do, then they should be held accountable and actions should be taken appropriately,” he warned. “But I also want to ensure that the players who have done their part, that their interest should be taken care of ... [and] they will not be affected [in] their training and participation in games,” Lee said. Under the latest guidelines, a sports association should assign a team leader to provide event organisers with a USB drive that contains a copy of the national anthem, which can either be obtained from a toolkit provided by the federation or downloaded from an official website. Lee also pointed to the hockey mix-up – the latest in a series of blunders in recent months – as mistakes by organisers who chose to download the national anthem from Google searches instead of official websites. Hong Kong sports body, ice hockey team clash over national anthem blunder “I think a responsible organisation, such as Google, should do its best to ensure that the national anthem, when somebody searches for it, is displayed correctly, because that applies to all countries,” he said. “We [have been] in discussion with them for a long time and I hope they will be helpful in ensuring that the right national anthems of countries [are played]. They can do it, and it is a matter of whether they are willing to do it.” Hong Kong authorities have made several requests to Google to address the perceived problem since November, with the strongest criticism coming from security chief Chris Tang Ping-keung, who accused the American technology firm of “double standards”, adding it was “incomprehensible” and “unacceptable” that the issue was not fixed. The central government had also weighed in on the matter, saying it would back the city’s “resolute defence of the national anthem’s dignity”. But Google argued in December it did not “manually manipulate organic web listings to determine the ranking of a specific page” and results would be removed only for reasons outlined in its policy, such as “valid legal requests”.