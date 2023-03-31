Hong Kong’s leader has brushed aside accusations that authorities appointed pro-Beijing groups to form new neighbourhood care teams to help the organisations garner support from residents ahead of the district council election later this year. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Friday insisted that “loving China and Hong Kong” was just one of the criteria for selecting the district services and community care teams, which aim to support residents in the event of crises and help the elderly and underprivileged groups. Relevant experience and the ability to engage with residents also counted, he said. Lee was defending the programme just a day after 33 district organisations were chosen to form the care teams in the Southern and Tsuen Wan districts. More than half of those who made the list were either member bodies of major pro-establishment groups or their affiliates. Democratic Party plans to run in Hong Kong district council election next year “Organisations must love China and Hong Kong, have the ability to coordinate and mobilise [the community] and have the experience in providing relevant services,” he told the press at the Hong Kong International Airport, after returning to the city from the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan. Both Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei and Chinese University political scientist Ivan Choy Chi-keung said they saw the line-up as part of authorities’ efforts to strengthen the groups’ support ahead of the district council election later in the year . Choy argued that district groups across the political spectrum should be treated equally in the selection process. Lee pushed back against the claims. “All this speculation is groundless. We believe social harmony can be achieved through integration as long as basic requirements are fulfilled by the groups,” he said. The setting up of care teams in all 18 districts in the city was announced in Lee’s policy blueprint last year, months after the city’s worst Covid-19 wave hit, straining the overstretched public healthcare sector. The new measure aims to consolidate community forces devoted to supporting the government’s delivery of policies. District councils suffered a mass wave of resignations and disqualifications by opposition members in 2021 following the implementation of the Beijing-imposed national security law. Each care team will receive funding ranging from HK$800,000 to HK$1.2 million for a two-year service agreement. Officials from the Home Affairs Department are responsible for scrutinising the work and financial reports that are to be submitted by the teams. High-level Hong Kong, Beijing officials discuss district councils’ future “Resources allocated to them are for their daily operations. They may need to appeal for more donations by themselves if the amount is not enough,” Lee said. Some of the major groups that won the service agreements included the Hong Kong Island Federation, chaired by pro-Beijing lawmaker So Cheung-wing, and Hong Kong Southern District Women’s Association, led by incumbent pro-establishment district councillor Lam Yuk-chun. Separately, Lee again responded to the recent surge of mainland Chinese tour groups that had sparked complaints from some residents in Kowloon, saying the authorities would monitor the situation to ensure visitors were able to enjoy their time in the city, while minimising disturbances to neighbourhoods. But he shrugged off a suggestion by Starry Lee Wai-king, the city’s sole representative to China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, that “low-cost” tours from the mainland should be “subject to limitations” before the situation was exacerbated in the coming “golden week” holiday in May. “Through developing the tourism industry, the world knows we welcome anyone to Hong Kong, a popular city with racial and cultural integration,” he said. “Problems arise from time to time. We will tackle them according to actual circumstances.”