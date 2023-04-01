Hong Kong’s justice minister has slammed the United States for making what he calls “stale criticisms” alleging the city’s autonomy has been undermined by Beijing’s recent interpretation of the national security law, stressing proposed legal amendments will have no impact on human rights and freedoms. Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok on Saturday also defended the broad scope of potential legal changes raised by the city government, derived from Beijing’s ruling, to give the chief executive final say on whether overseas lawyers can take up national security cases, including civil ones. Lam spoke hours after Washington released its annual Hong Kong Policy Act report , which argued the ruling “could significantly increase the authority of Hong Kong’s executive branch over the judiciary” and represented further deterioration of the city’s rule of law. “I absolutely, strongly oppose these stale criticisms by the US, which has been harping on the same string,” the justice minister said. “The amendments will impose no unreasonable requirement or bring any negative impact to human rights and freedoms.” The State Department’s report to Congress on the state of democratic freedoms in Hong Kong is mandated by legislation that codified US relations with the city after its return to Chinese rule in 1997. Hong Kong’s biggest lawyer group to voice doubts over security law on Beijing trip While the report acknowledged a continued degree of autonomy in Hong Kong, it stated the national security law and the “patriots-only” electoral changes, introduced in the aftermath of the 2019 anti-government protests and which had undercut prospects for opposition political parties, had eroded differences between the city and mainland China too extensively for US law to apply differently. The Hong Kong government, in a separate response from Lam, on Saturday also rejected what it called “unfounded and fact-twisting remarks” by Washington, saying the US attempt to undermine the city’s stability and prosperity “will only expose its own weakness and faulty arguments and be doomed to fail”. ‘Foreign lawyers in national security cases still face immigration laws’ In February, Hong Kong’s Department of Justice proposed a series of amendments to the Legal Practitioners Ordinance which would require courts to obtain the chief executive’s approval before an overseas lawyer is allowed to take on a national security case. The city leader can deny permission if the counsel’s participation is deemed “contrary to the interests of national security”. The legal amendments were introduced on the heels of the ruling by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the nation’s top legislative body, which effectively left the decision in Hong Kong’s hands. On a radio show on Saturday morning, Lam fended off suggestions the government’s proposal was too broad to cover civil cases as well. “The national security law has handed law enforcement agencies some public powers to search or intercept communications,” he said. “These powers could be subject to judicial reviews, which are civil in nature.” Lam said it was highly unlikely for other civil cases that were not judicial reviews to touch on national security.