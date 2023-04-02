The Beijing-imposed legislation was implemented in Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: AP
Hong Kong national security law: small number of people arrested or convicted in 3 years, justice chief says

  • Secretary for Justice Paul Lam emphasises fewer than 250 people have been arrested under Beijing-imposed legislation since 2020 implementation
  • Reaction towards law overseas since has been split, with one group initially expressing concern but later understanding need for legislation

Harvey Kong
Updated: 4:32pm, 2 Apr, 2023

