People taking part in a celebration for the upcoming Asian Games wear identical T-shirts in Wan Chai on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Politics

Security chief says public must wear numbered tags or special T-shirts to march in Hong Kong to prevent rallies from being ‘hijacked’

  • Secretary for Security Chris Tang says requiring residents wear name or number tag to demonstrate no different from what expos organisers ask of attendees
  • Measures first introduced last Sunday are again adopted at public processions held around city this weekend

Oscar Liu

Updated: 9:12pm, 2 Apr, 2023

