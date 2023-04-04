Participants in a rally at Tseung Kwan O march with numbered lanyards as police keep a close watch. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong protests: John Lee insists new rules requiring numbered lanyards a ‘balancing act’ to deter 2019 ‘hijacks’ and ensure safety, national security
- Chief executive’s comments follow recent criticism of new measures imposed on demonstrators, particularly at Tseung Kwan O rally
- He does not say if potential Labour Day marches will be subject to same rules, but indicates police chief will assess situation and prioritise order
