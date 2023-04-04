A screen grab from a video of February’s anthem mix-up at the Ice Hockey World Championship. Photo: Handout
National anthem blunder: Hong Kong ice hockey group could lose official status as top sports body begins process to axe membership
- Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China also tells ice hockey group to provide written explanation for anthem blunder, road map for improvement
- Decision follows playing of protest song instead of anthem at game between Hong Kong and Iran at 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship in February
A screen grab from a video of February’s anthem mix-up at the Ice Hockey World Championship. Photo: Handout