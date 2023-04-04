Police say communication systems used by frontline officers are outdated and need to be replaced. Photo: Jelly Tse
National security concerns could mean Hong Kong police looking to mainland China for IT equipment in HK$5.78 billion systems upgrade, minister says
- National security will be an important factor in the police force’s procurement policy, lawmakers told
- Secretary for Security Chris Tang says systems upgrade is needed because technology has changed the way crimes are organised and committed
