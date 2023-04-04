Police say communication systems used by frontline officers are outdated and need to be replaced. Photo: Jelly Tse
National security concerns could mean Hong Kong police looking to mainland China for IT equipment in HK$5.78 billion systems upgrade, minister says

  • National security will be an important factor in the police force’s procurement policy, lawmakers told
  • Secretary for Security Chris Tang says systems upgrade is needed because technology has changed the way crimes are organised and committed

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:13pm, 4 Apr, 2023

Police say communication systems used by frontline officers are outdated and need to be replaced. Photo: Jelly Tse
