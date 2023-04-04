The scheme was among relief measures unveiled in Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s budget announced in February. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong households to receive 1st instalment of HK$1,000 electricity subsidy in June

  • Subsidy for offsetting billed electricity charges will be rolled out in 12 instalments, paper submitted to lawmakers says
  • First round scheduled for June, officials say, with HK$80 credits to be distributed each month and HK$120 on final one

Danny Mok
Updated: 9:58pm, 4 Apr, 2023

