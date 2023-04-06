A video shows the national anthem blunder, which may lead to the Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association being suspended by the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association hits back at sports federation in anthem row, accusing it of making untrue statements
- Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, failed to consider its role in anthem blunder, says association
- Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association says federation questioned athletes’ performance in recent meeting
