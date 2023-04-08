The Department of Justice has proposed amending the law to allow the city leader to bar overseas lawyers from national security trials. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong national security law: city leader won’t offer explanation if foreign lawyers barred from trials, justice minister says
- Secretary for Justice Paul Lam says disclosing reasons for rejection could endanger national security
- He adds that ‘fundamentally’ overseas lawyers should not take part in national security cases, but no outright ban will be adopted
