Some 1,299 Hong Kong civil servants aged 30 to 39 left their jobs during the 2021-22 financial year. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s civil service chief vows to better tap workers’ potential as more younger staff head for exit

  • Minister Ingrid Yeung says nothing unusual for young staff to switch jobs, especially as work environment changes following end of pandemic
  • She pledges bureau will strive to offer more training and opportunities to give civil servants greater incentive to stay

Willa Wu

Updated: 11:52pm, 8 Apr, 2023

