Hong Kong’s civil service chief said she was optimistic about the future manpower of the civil service despite a recent surge in resignations. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong civil service chief says surging resignations no cause for alarm

  • ‘This is the normal within the abnormal,’ Ingrid Yeung says about resignations which rose from 1,863 in 2020-21 financial year to 3,734 in 2021-22
  • Secretary tells lawmakers authorities would shorten hiring process and extend recruitment for some positions to entire year

Harvey Kong and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:49pm, 11 Apr, 2023

