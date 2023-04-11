A school flag-raising ceremony to mark an earlier National Security Education Day. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong lawmaker questions ‘indirect’ ways used in government-funded drive to boost city’s alignment with mainland China and national security law knowledge
- A total of HKK$12.6 million to be spent on civic and national education this year, up by HK$1.4 million on 2022-23
- Former security minister says legislature needs to ask ‘how the activities were actually held to fulfil its aims’
