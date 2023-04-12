A still from the one-minute promotional video to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong spends HK$1.3 million on YouTube video to mark handover anniversary, but only nets 4,000 views

  • View count for clip included multiple versions of video uploaded to department’s YouTube channel
  • Media expert urges authorities to put more effort into making online promotions targeting younger audiences and says government is ‘a bit out of touch’

Sammy Heung
Updated: 11:42am, 12 Apr, 2023

