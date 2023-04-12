Workers march from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to the Legislative Council in Tamar during a rally on Labour Day in 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Ex-members of disbanded union apply to hold Labour Day rally in Hong Kong in test of political freedom
- Application from two former members of Confederation of Trade Unions follows rules imposed on first marches held in city since pandemic began in 2020
- ‘We hope the police can handle our application in a manner by which Hongkongers can feel that their freedom to rally is still intact,’ former union chair says
