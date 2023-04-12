The Bar Association is making its first trip to the capital in five years. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong Bar Association kicks off first visit to Beijing in 5 years with high-powered start

  • The 18-member delegation met Shen Chunyao, chairman of the legislative affairs commission of the country’s top legislative body
  • The five-day visit, spearheaded by Bar Association chief Victor Dawes, marks a thaw in relations between the body and Beijing

Kahon Chan

Updated: 2:53pm, 12 Apr, 2023

