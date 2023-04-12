Xia Baolong, the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: Handout
Top Beijing official overseeing Hong Kong affairs urges city to use Communist Party theories to solve issues ahead of 6-day trip

  • ‘Investigations and studies’ on Hong Kong and Macau affairs ‘should be greatly enhanced’, Xia Baolong says
  • Sources reveal Xia will visit West Kowloon Cultural District and Heung Yee Kuk during coming trip

Lilian ChengNatalie WongHarvey Kong
Updated: 10:04pm, 12 Apr, 2023

