Xia Baolong, the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: Handout
Top Beijing official overseeing Hong Kong affairs urges city to use Communist Party theories to solve issues ahead of 6-day trip
- ‘Investigations and studies’ on Hong Kong and Macau affairs ‘should be greatly enhanced’, Xia Baolong says
- Sources reveal Xia will visit West Kowloon Cultural District and Heung Yee Kuk during coming trip
Xia Baolong, the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: Handout