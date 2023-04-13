Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director Xia Baolong (left), departs the city’s airport alongside Chief Secretary Eric Chan. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director Xia Baolong (left), departs the city’s airport alongside Chief Secretary Eric Chan. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing’s top official for Hong Kong affairs Xia Baolong to kick off fact-finding trip ‘with visit to foreign ministry office’

  • Insiders reveal Xia Baolong to visit country’s foreign ministry office, before meeting city leader John Lee and top government advisers
  • Fact-finding mission follows shift in Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office’s reporting line to Communist Party’s top brass

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 1:18pm, 13 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director Xia Baolong (left), departs the city’s airport alongside Chief Secretary Eric Chan. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director Xia Baolong (left), departs the city’s airport alongside Chief Secretary Eric Chan. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE