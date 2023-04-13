The Bar Association delegation takes a group photo at the Supreme People’s Court with its vice-president Yang Wanming. Photo: Handout
Independent judiciary key to Hong Kong upholding status as finance, dispute resolution hubs, Bar Association tells Beijing officials
- Bar Association delegation visiting Beijing for first time in five years meets officials from legal department of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office
- Association chairman Victor Dawes says that during the meeting delegation underscored importance of a mature and independent judicial system to Hong Kong
