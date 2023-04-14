Beijing’s top official overseeing Hong Kong affairs enjoys local delicacies before touring health centre on day 2 of fact-finding mission
- Xia Baolong dines with local lawmaker and says district representatives, councillors should promote government policies but also relay ‘citizens’ needs’ to officials
- Top Beijing official also meets ambassadors for gerontechnology to learn more about city’s service programmes for elderly residents
Beijing’s top official overseeing Hong Kong affairs sampled some local flavours to kick off the second day of his visit to the city on Friday, when he went to a Chinese restaurant for breakfast and visited a health centre in Sham Shui Po.
Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Office (HKMAO), was spotted entering the restaurant in Kowloon Bay at 8.30am, accompanied by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and Beijing’s liaison office’s director in the city, Zheng Yanxiong.
The venue at Skyline Tower was decorated with the country’s flag and banners promoting national security, with curtains drawn and police standing guard outside upon the group’s arrival. Dozens of diners were also observed queuing up outside the restaurant ahead of its usual 9am opening time.
Lawmaker Bill Tang Ka-piu, who dined with Xia at the restaurant, quoted the top Beijing official as saying that district representatives and councillors were partners of the government.
“[Xia] said we should not only promote the government’s policies, but also reflect citizens’ needs and the social sentiment to the administration,” he said.
“I am glad that he is here to listen to voices of the districts, and motivate those who serve the districts.”
Tang also described Xia as a “humorous person” as he “tolerated diners’ Mandarin” and shared how “down-to-earth” he was during his previous leadership roles.
After staying for an hour, Xia headed to Sham Shui Po District Health Centre on Shek Kip Mei Street, accompanied by city leader Lee, Zheng and a dozen of officials, including Undersecretary for Health Lee Ha-yun.
The centre is one of two managed by the Department of Health in Kowloon that provides district-based primary healthcare services.
A security detail was stationed at the site for the visit, with a police officer telling the Post there were personnel also deployed on the rooftops of nearby buildings.
Xia toured the site for 40 minutes before departing for another district service centre in Kowloon.
For the next leg of his journey, the senior Beijing official visited the centre for Neighbourhood Advice-Action Council at the Shek Kip Mei Estate Ancillary Services Building, where he spoke to eight elderly volunteers serving as gerontechnology ambassadors and carers.
According to Francis Li Yum-kwok, a coordinator of the centre, the group told Xia about their experiences volunteering for the city’s service programmes for elderly residents.
Also present at the centre was Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han, as well as Charmaine Lee Pui-sze, director of social welfare, and Tan Tick-yee, assistant director of elderly services. Two representatives for council also attended.
Upon his departure, Xia thanked the centre’s staff members in Mandarin and greeted the press without taking any questions.
Ahead of the senior official’s visit to centre, four elderly residents were turned away by staff there, who told them to return after 2pm.
Xia is expected to visit the Workers’ Club of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions in To Kwa Wan, before meeting Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung at the Court of Final Appeal and travelling to the liaison office during the afternoon.
As part of his six-day visit, Xia will meet local lawmakers, tour infrastructure projects and is expected to speak at a ceremony marking National Security Education Day on Saturday.