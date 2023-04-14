“[Xia] said we should not only promote the government’s policies, but also reflect citizens’ needs and the social sentiment to the administration,” he said.

“I am glad that he is here to listen to voices of the districts, and motivate those who serve the districts.”

Advertisement

Tang also described Xia as a “humorous person” as he “tolerated diners’ Mandarin” and shared how “down-to-earth” he was during his previous leadership roles.

Banners in Tsim Sha Tsui promoting National Security Education Day. Photo: Jelly Tse

After staying for an hour, Xia headed to Sham Shui Po District Health Centre on Shek Kip Mei Street, accompanied by city leader Lee, Zheng and a dozen of officials, including Undersecretary for Health Lee Ha-yun.

The centre is one of two managed by the Department of Health in Kowloon that provides district-based primary healthcare services.

A security detail was stationed at the site for the visit, with a police officer telling the Post there were personnel also deployed on the rooftops of nearby buildings.

Advertisement

Xia toured the site for 40 minutes before departing for another district service centre in Kowloon.

For the next leg of his journey, the senior Beijing official visited the centre for Neighbourhood Advice-Action Council at the Shek Kip Mei Estate Ancillary Services Building, where he spoke to eight elderly volunteers serving as gerontechnology ambassadors and carers.

Advertisement

According to Francis Li Yum-kwok, a coordinator of the centre, the group told Xia about their experiences volunteering for the city’s service programmes for elderly residents.

Also present at the centre was Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han, as well as Charmaine Lee Pui-sze, director of social welfare, and Tan Tick-yee, assistant director of elderly services. Two representatives for council also attended.

Upon his departure, Xia thanked the centre’s staff members in Mandarin and greeted the press without taking any questions.

Advertisement

Ahead of the senior official’s visit to centre, four elderly residents were turned away by staff there, who told them to return after 2pm.

Xia is expected to visit the Workers’ Club of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions in To Kwa Wan, before meeting Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung at the Court of Final Appeal and travelling to the liaison office during the afternoon.