Hong Kong has no plans to introduce ChatGPT for internal government use, a minister has said. Photo: Shutterstock
No plans to let Hong Kong officials use ChatGPT, minister says, pointing to limited access, possible risks
- Technology minister Sun Dung says government ‘so far has no plan to introduce its formal application for internal use’
- City authorities to keep close eye on popular artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool given it offers tremendous opportunities and challenges, he adds
