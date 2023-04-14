The Hong Kong Arts Development Council has withdrawn HK$1 million in funding for two projects over national security law concerns. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong arts funding body pulls grants for 2 projects over concerns they may have violated national security law
- Hong Kong Arts Development Council withdraws HK$1 million in funding and updates its terms for schemes
- Culture bureau also reveals that review of all public library books has been completed and offending titles removed but refuses to name them
The Hong Kong Arts Development Council has withdrawn HK$1 million in funding for two projects over national security law concerns. Photo: Sun Yeung