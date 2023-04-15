Police patrol a footbridge in Hong Kong adorned with state and city flags. Photo: Jelly Tse
Police patrol a footbridge in Hong Kong adorned with state and city flags. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: groups can voice interests in other ways instead of protests, Beijing’s top man on city affairs says

  • HKMAO chief Xia Baolong assures residents protection of national security will not contradict with local action for causes
  • He warns that anti-China forces have not been weeded out despite current calm, calling 2019 unrest ‘an indelible scar’

Jeffie LamLilian Cheng
Jeffie Lam Edith Lin and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:31pm, 15 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police patrol a footbridge in Hong Kong adorned with state and city flags. Photo: Jelly Tse
Police patrol a footbridge in Hong Kong adorned with state and city flags. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE