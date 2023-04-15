National and state flags along the waterfront of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline. Photo: Felix Wong
National and state flags along the waterfront of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong under ‘one country, one system’? Quash such talk, Beijing’s top man in city says as he urges city to counter West’s smearing

  • Zheng Yanxiong, newly appointed director of Beijing’s liaison office in the city, calls for more effort from local administration to tell the good story of Hong Kong
  • He warns that the struggle with anti-China forces is not over in city

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng and Edith Lin

Updated: 12:19pm, 15 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
National and state flags along the waterfront of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline. Photo: Felix Wong
National and state flags along the waterfront of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE