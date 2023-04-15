Ding Xuexiang, the country’s executive vice-premier, is expected to front the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Works. Photo: AFP
Beijing assigns 5 Communist Party veterans to top decision-making body for Hong Kong, Macau policies
- New line-up for Central Leading Group of Hong Kong and Macau Works to ensure ‘close eye on security aspects’ in both cities, while focusing on development
- Assignees include Hong Kong affairs point man Xia Baolong, as well as two Politburo members and two State Councillors
Ding Xuexiang, the country’s executive vice-premier, is expected to front the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Maca