Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, speaks at a seminar marking National Security Education Day. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong politics
Why did Beijing’s point man for Hong Kong zoom in on the economy? It’s a bid to de-emphasise political squabbles, analysts say, as Xia Baolong continues charm offensive during visit

  • Beijing’s top official for Hong Kong affairs urges residents to enjoy ‘horse racing, dancing, speculating on stocks and making big money’
  • Organisers consider scaling back rally but deny it is because of Xia’s remark about protests not being only way to express interests

Edith Lin and Emily Hung

Updated: 9:00am, 16 Apr, 2023

