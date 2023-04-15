Members of the Federation of Hong Kong and Kowloon Labour Unions hold a rally in April 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Pro-Beijing labour union in Hong Kong considers withdrawing march application, hours after top Beijing official downplays need for protests
- Federation of Hong Kong and Kowloon Labour Unions denies idea was prompted by remarks from Xia Baolong, Beijing’s point man for city’s affairs
- Participants ‘worried police will be highly concerned about event and whole society will be very concerned’, union says
