Xia Baolong (left), HKMAO head with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee. Photo: Jelly Tse
Beijing’s point man on Hong Kong concerned about post-pandemic survival of SMEs, but upbeat on city’s economic future
- Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, hears views of business leaders and members of foreign commerce chambers
- He reassures participants at closed-door session on fifth day of his fact-finding mission that city’s status safe as a ‘super-connector’ to world
