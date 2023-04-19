A link for the Chinese national anthem has replaced a Hong Kong protest song at the top of Google’s English search results on the subject. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
A link for the Chinese national anthem has replaced a Hong Kong protest song at the top of Google’s English search results on the subject. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Chinese anthem finally tops Google results after months-long mix-up with Hong Kong protest song at overseas sports events

  • Check by Post finds city government website with anthem download link tops English results, but ranks third for search in Chinese
  • Hong Kong officials have repeatedly called for change to results order following series of blunders involving protest song at overseas sports events

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 12:43pm, 19 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A link for the Chinese national anthem has replaced a Hong Kong protest song at the top of Google’s English search results on the subject. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
A link for the Chinese national anthem has replaced a Hong Kong protest song at the top of Google’s English search results on the subject. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
READ FULL ARTICLE