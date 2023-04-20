Bishop Stephen Chow of the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s top Catholic cleric calls for closer ties with mainland Chinese churches during Beijing trip
- Five-day visit by Bishop Stephen Chow marks first time local top Catholic cleric has made Beijing trip since Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule
- Bishop calls for more exchanges, cooperation and understanding between Hong Kong and mainland’s Catholic communities
Bishop Stephen Chow of the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong. Photo: Handout