Bishop Stephen Chow of the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s top Catholic cleric calls for closer ties with mainland Chinese churches during Beijing trip

  • Five-day visit by Bishop Stephen Chow marks first time local top Catholic cleric has made Beijing trip since Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule
  • Bishop calls for more exchanges, cooperation and understanding between Hong Kong and mainland’s Catholic communities

Jeffie Lam

Updated: 11:38am, 20 Apr, 2023

