A Wikipedia page about the history of Hong Kong’s anthems includes information on the Cantopop song “Below the Lion Rock” and “Glory to Hong Kong”. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protest song holds top spot in Google search results for overseas internet users, despite national anthem reaching No 1 in local rankings
- ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ listed as top Google entry among internet users searching for city’s anthem in Singapore, Canada and Australia
- Protest song in second place for queries by users in UK, US and Taiwan, but top spot goes to Wikipedia page on history of city’s anthems
