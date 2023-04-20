A Wikipedia page about the history of Hong Kong’s anthems includes information on the Cantopop song “Below the Lion Rock” and “Glory to Hong Kong”. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protest song holds top spot in Google search results for overseas internet users, despite national anthem reaching No 1 in local rankings

  • ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ listed as top Google entry among internet users searching for city’s anthem in Singapore, Canada and Australia
  • Protest song in second place for queries by users in UK, US and Taiwan, but top spot goes to Wikipedia page on history of city’s anthems

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 2:24pm, 20 Apr, 2023

